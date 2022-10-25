Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Suns on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors are set to travel to Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. These are two of the best teams in the NBA and we could see this matchup again in April during the playoffs.

So far, the Warriors look like the favorite to win the NBA Finals again. Their offense has been unstoppable as they have scored 120+ points in every game this season. The Suns have looked great this season as well. A big difference maker for them has been DeAndre Ayton’s play. The Suns are at their best when he is scoring inside which he has been so far this season.

The Suns are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Warriors sit at +110, while the total score is set at 225.5.

Warriors vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

I know this is probably a public play, but it shocks me that the Warriors are the underdog in this matchup. The Warriors are just the better team in my opinion. I don't think the Warriors will score as much as they have been, but I see this being a final possession game so win or lose, I think Golden State covers.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

The Warriors are scoring a ton, but they’re due for a more quiet night offensively. The Suns are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. I expect this to be a tight game and both teams finishing in the low 100s. The under is the play here.