Best bye week replacements for Chargers, Chiefs defenses

Week 8 of the NFL season will take two fantasy D/ST units out of play due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on the Chiefs and Chargers defenses so far will have to look elsewhere for their D/ST production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Jets D/ST vs. Patriots

The New York Jets defense have been a huge catalyst behind the team’s success and are the fifth-ranked D/ST unit in fantasy following Week 7. The unit produced three straight double-digit performances prior to Week 7 and held the Denver Broncos to just nine points in their win on Sunday.

They are rostered in just under 65% of fantasy leagues, so there’s still a chance you can find them on the waiver wire this week.

Cardinals D/ST vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals have been up and down this season but their defense is starting to step up. The unit has recorded five sacks, three interceptions, and three touchdowns in the last two weeks, producing double digit fantasy points for managers in both weeks.

Rostered in just 9.7% of leagues, you should be able to find this unit on the waiver wire this week.