How to watch Champions League Matchday 5 on TV and via live stream

Here’s how you can catch all the UCL action from Matchday 5.

By Chinmay Vaidya

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Sadio Mane of Bayern Muenchen controls the Ball during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Bayern München at PreZero-Arena on October 22, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany.
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Champions League group stage play is nearing its conclusion, with Matchday 5 starting Tuesday. While some clubs have already secured a spot in the knockout stage, there’s still plenty of uncertainty heading into the final two matches.

If you’re looking for Champions League soccer on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 5.

Champions League Matchday 5 schedule

Tuesday, October 25

RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea - 12:45 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. FC Copenhagen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Maccabi Haifa - 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Juventus - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 26

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. FC Porto - 12:45 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille - 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen - 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Sporting CP - 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Rangers - 3 p.m. ET

