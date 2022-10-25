How to watch Champions League Matchday 5 on TV and via live stream

Champions League group stage play is nearing its conclusion, with Matchday 5 starting Tuesday. While some clubs have already secured a spot in the knockout stage, there’s still plenty of uncertainty heading into the final two matches.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 5.

Champions League Matchday 5 schedule

Tuesday, October 25

RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea - 12:45 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. FC Copenhagen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Maccabi Haifa - 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City - 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Juventus - 3 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 26

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. FC Porto - 12:45 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille - 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich - 3 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen - 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Sporting CP - 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Rangers - 3 p.m. ET