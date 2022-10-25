Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Champions League group stage play continues with Matchday 5 and the headliner of the day will be Manchester City taking on Borussia Dortmund in Group G. Man City won this contest 2-1 in the earlier match, although it needed a late winner from Erling Haaland to nab all three points. Here’s what you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -170

Draw: +340

Borussia Dortmund: +450

Moneyline pick: Draw +340

Dortmund are on a tear at the moment, scoring seven goals in the last two matches. They had the advantage over Man City in the earlier Champions League match as well. I expect them to come out hard as they attempt to secure a spot in the knockout round. Man City have already secured a knockout spot and have been off their game of late. A draw at +340 looks like the best bet here.

