Week 8 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

The Chiefs and Bengals wide receivers dominated fantasy scoring in Week 7, as Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were the Top 4 fantasy receivers of the week. And somehow Parris Campbell and Marquise Goodwin were 5th and 6th. Bye weeks did narrow the competition, but there’s little doubt who the best passing offenses in the NFL are right now.

Injury news to monitor

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury. He played the whole game against the Chiefs, but came out of it less than 100%.

DK Metcalf has a patellar tendon injury and is considered week-to-week, but Pete Carroll isn’t ruling him out for Week 8 just yet.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will be in concussion protocol, but appears to not have suffered a concussion. He should be available this week.

Jahan Dotson had a setback with his hamstring in practice last week and was held out. We’ll see if he can get back to practice in Week 8.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry didn’t practice last week and were again out. Thomas is dealing with a foot injury and Landry an ankle injury. Neither appear like they’ll be 100% for the Raiders.

The Rams designated Van Jefferson to return from I.R. He appears to have a good shot at playing against the 49ers this week.

Corey Davis has a knee injury and his status for Week 8 is still in doubt. We’ll see if he can practice as the Jets get ready for the Patriots.

Julio Jones doesn’t appear like he’ll return this week for Thursday Night Football due to his knee Injury.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 fantasy football POS rankings