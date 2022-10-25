Week 8 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL and fantasy football season. Today we’re looking at D/STs for the week. Last week the Titans led the way as they shut down Matt Ryan and the Colts. So much so that Ryan is now benched. This week they ake a good streaming option in another good matchup. We’ll take a look below.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

Davis Mills and the Texans were able to put up 400+ yards against the Raiders, but the Raiders defense is awful and they still were able to pick-six Mills. The Titans mauled the Colts last week. This is a good spot for a Titans team that continues to win games despite not putting up big numbers across the board.

Colts D/ST vs. Commanders

The Commanders beat the Packers in Week 7, but the Packers still got a defensive touchdown on Taylor Heinicke. And overall, Heinicke wasn’t that good. Of course, he was able to make some big throws at the end, but he’s not consistent and will make plenty of mistakes during a game.

Week 8 fantasy football D/ST rankings