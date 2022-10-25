Week 8 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

The bye weeks narrow down are tight end player pool as it is, but now we lose two up and coming fantasy tight ends in David Njoku and Daniel Bellinger in the same week. It doesn’t seem fair! But, here we are.

This week we won’t have Travis Kelce or Gerald Everett due to byes, so plan accordingly.

Injury news to monitor

Darren Waller was unable to play last week coming off a bye. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and will need to get some work in this week for a chance to play against the Saints.

Logan Thomas has been working on the side, but hasn’t logged a real practice in a while. He’ll need to show he can practice before we think about him for fantasy again.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a horrific eye injury in Week 7 and will have surgery that will keep hi out indefinitely. There is hope he will return this season.

Browns tight end David Njoku was having a breakout season but suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 7. He will be out 2-5 weeks. Harrison Bryant appears the most likely to see more work.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings