Week 8 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

The NFL appears to have become the MLB and NBA, as trades are actually a thing now! For the running backs we just saw Christian McCaffrey traded to the 49ers and James Robinson traded to the Jets and it appears that Kareem Hunt might be moving on out of Cleveland as well. All this movement, and unfortunate injuries, will keep us fake footballers on our toes moving forward.

Injury news to monitor

Breece Hall tore his ACL against the Broncos and will be out for the season. Michael Carter was in line to take the bulk of the work, but once again the Jets went out and grabbed a player to take away work from him. This time they traded for James Robinson, who had been usurped by Travis Etienne in Jacksonville. They will likely split work for the time being.

D’Andre Swift was unable to return from his shoulder injury in Week 7, but appeared close. He should have a decent chance of playing this week against the Dolphins.

James Conner is dealing with a ribs injury and saw Eno Benjamin have a strong game as the starter last week. He’ll have a shot to play against the Vikings this week.

Broncos running back Mike Boone went on I.R. with an ankle injury. That should concentrate work between Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon moving forward.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 fantasy football PPR running back rankings