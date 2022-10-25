Week 8 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season. We are at the halfway point for most fantasy football leagues and we’re getting down to the nitty gritty.

Injury news to monitor

Matt Ryan has a shoulder injury, but the important news is that the Colts are moving on and starting Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Its difficult to say just how this will will affect the offense as a whole. Ehlinger looked great in preseason, but that’s preseason.

Russell Wilson is still dealing with a hamstring injury, but has a chance to play in Week 8 against the Jaguars in London.

PJ Walker played well enough on Sunday to keep the starting job, even as Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield close in on returning from their injuries.

D’Andre Swift was unable to return from his shoulder injury in Week 7, but appeared close. He should have a decent chance of playing this week against the Dolphins.

Breece Hall tore his ACL against the Broncos and will be out for the season. Michael Carter was in line to take the bulk of the work, but once again the Jets went out and grabbed a player to take away work from him. This time they traded for James Robinson, who had been usurped by Travis Etienne in Jacksonville. They will likely split work for the time being.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury. He played the whole game against the Chiefs, but came out of it less than 100%.

DK Metcalf has a patellar tendon injury and is considered week-to-week, but Pete Carroll isn’t ruling him out for Week 8 just yet.

Jameis Winston appears to be healthy, but the Saints aren’t naming a starter for Week 8 against the Raiders. Andy Dalton appears to have the inside track, but we’ll likely see both as the season goes on.

The Rams designated Van Jefferson to return from I.R. He appears to have a good shot at playing against the 49ers this week.

Corey Davis has a knee injury and his status for Week 8 is still in doubt. We’ll see if he can practice as the Jets get ready for the Patriots.

Broncos running back Mike Boone went on I.R. with an ankle injury. That should concentrate work between Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon moving forward.

Amon-Ra St. Brown will be in concussion protocol, but appears to not have suffered a concussion. He should be available this week.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry didn’t practice last week and were again out. Thomas is dealing with a foot injury and Landry an ankle injury. Neither appear like they’ll be 100% for the Raiders.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a horrific eye injury in Week 7 and will have surgery that will keep hi out indefinitely. There is hope he will return this season.

Browns tight end David Njoku was having a breakout season but suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 7. He will be out 2-5 weeks. Harrison Bryant appears the most likely to see more work.

Darren Waller was unable to play last week coming off a bye. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and will need to get some work in this week for a chance to play against the Saints.

Jahan Dotson had a setback with his hamstring in practice last week and was held out. We’ll see if he can get back to practice in Week 8.

James Conner is dealing with a ribs injury and saw Eno Benjamin have a strong game as the starter last week. He’ll have a shot to play against the Vikings this week.

Julio Jones doesn’t appear like he’ll return this week for Thursday Night Football due to his knee Injury.

Logan Thomas has been working on the side, but hasn’t logged a real practice in a while. He’ll need to show he can practice before we think about him for fantasy again.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 fantasy football POPR flex rankings