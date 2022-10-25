Week 8 quarterback fantasy football rankings

The NFL season is at its halfway point and quarterbacks are starting to get the boot. On Monday we saw Sam Ehlinger take over for Matt Ryan and Bailey Zappe replace Mac Jones. PJ Walker also gave himself another start by beating the Buccaneers in Week 7. It also looks like a strong possibility that Andy Dalton has the lead over Jameis Winston for the starting job. The Not For Long league continues to churn.

Injury news to monitor

Matt Ryan has a shoulder injury, but the important news is that the Colts are moving on and starting Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Its difficult to say just how this will will affect the offense as a whole. Ehlinger looked great in preseason, but that’s preseason.

Jameis Winston appears to be healthy, but the Saints aren’t naming a starter for Week 8 against the Raiders. Andy Dalton appears to have the inside track, but we’ll likely see both as the season goes on.

Russell Wilson is still dealing with a hamstring injury, but has a chance to play in Week 8 against the Jaguars in London.

PJ Walker played well enough on Sunday to keep the starting job, even as Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield close in on returning from their injuries.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 fantasy football quarterback rankings