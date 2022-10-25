Opening odds for 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on PGA TOUR

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place this week at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, and will feature 132 golfers including John Daly, Seamus Power, Garrick Higgo, and 2019 runner-up Harry Higgs.

At last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Australian golfer Lucas Herbert took home the victory, finishing the weekend with a score of -15. The runners-up, Patrick Reed and Danny Lee, were just one shot behind Herbert. None of the three will return to play the tournament this year.

Denny McCarthy enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1400. Thomas Detry is behind him at +1800. It’s a lightly-regarded field in terms of rankings, as McCarthy is the only player in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 to make the trip to the island nation 650 miles west of North Carolina in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.