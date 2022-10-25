Opening odds for 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on PGA TOUR

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place this week at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, and will feature 132 golfers including John Daly, Seamus Power, Garrick Higgo, and 2019 runner-up Harry Higgs.
At last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Australian golfer Lucas Herbert took home the victory, finishing the weekend with a score of -15. The runners-up, Patrick Reed and Danny Lee, were just one shot behind Herbert. None of the three will return to play the tournament this year.
Denny McCarthy enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1400. Thomas Detry is behind him at +1800. It’s a lightly-regarded field in terms of rankings, as McCarthy is the only player in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 to make the trip to the island nation 650 miles west of North Carolina in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Bermuda Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Denny McCarthy
|+1400
|+350
|+180
|Adrian Meronk
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Thomas Detry
|+1800
|+450
|+225
|Mark Hubbard
|+2500
|+500
|+275
|Seamus Power
|+2500
|+500
|+275
|Russell Knox
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|Patrick Rodgers
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|Justin Lower
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|Greyson Sigg
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|Alex Smalley
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|S.H. Kim
|+3000
|+600
|+330
|Nick Hardy
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Aaron Rai
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Stephan Jaeger
|+3500
|+650
|+350
|Robby Shelton
|+4000
|+750
|+400
|Nick Taylor
|+4000
|+750
|+400
|Adam Long
|+4000
|+750
|+400
|Callum Tarren
|+4500
|+800
|+450
|Brandon Wu
|+4500
|+800
|+450
|Adam Schenk
|+4500
|+800
|+450
|Will Gordon
|+4500
|+800
|+450
|Austin Smotherman
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Austin Eckroat
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Michael Gligic
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Chesson Hadley
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Byeong Hun An
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Cameron Percy
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Harry Hall
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Doug Ghim
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Ben Taylor
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Peter Malnati
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Lucas Glover
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Kevin Yu
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Hank Lebioda
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Charley Hoffman
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Ben Griffin
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Zecheng Dou
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Scott Piercy
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Tyler Duncan
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Sam Stevens
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Ryan Armour
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Sam Ryder
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Philip Knowles
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|MJ Daffue
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Matti Schmid
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Kramer Hickok
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Joseph Bramlett
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Brice Garnett
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Augusto Nunez
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Nate Lashley
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Matthias Schwab
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke Donald
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Kevin Roy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Henrik Norlander
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Harrison Endycott
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Fabian Gomez
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Carson Young
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Ben Martin
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Vincent Norrman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Brown
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Trevor Cone
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Robert Streb
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Michael Kim
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Jonathan Byrd
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|John Vanderlaan
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Eric Cole
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Erik Barnes
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chandler Blanchet
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Camilo Villegas
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brian Stuard
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brandon Matthews
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Andrew Novak
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Aaron Baddeley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Scott Gutschewski
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sean O'Hair
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nicolas Echavarria
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Kevin Chappell
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Clay Feagler
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|David Lingmerth
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brent Grant
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brian Gay
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Bill Haas
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|William McGirt
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Vaughn Taylor
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Tano Goya
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Chris Stroud
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Akshay Bhatia
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Tyson Alexander
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Scott Harrington
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Caleb Surratt
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Palmer Jackson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Robert Garrigus
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Max McGreevy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|James Nicholas
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|David Hearn
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Cody Gribble
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Trevor Werbylo
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Tommy Gainey
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sung Kang
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Ryan Brehm
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sangmoon Bae
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Ben Crane
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Greg Chalmers
|+40000
|+6000
|+2800
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|+6000
|+2800
|Bo Van Pelt
|+40000
|+6000
|+2800
|Ricky Barnes
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Michael Sims
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|John Daly
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jarryd Dillas
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|J.J. Henry
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Greg Koch
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|D.A. Points
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Aaron Jarvis
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Willie Mack III
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kim Swan
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Nick Jones
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500