 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on PGA TOUR

The field is set for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Final Round Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place this week at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda. The full-field tournament will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, and will feature 132 golfers including John Daly, Seamus Power, Garrick Higgo, and 2019 runner-up Harry Higgs.

At last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Australian golfer Lucas Herbert took home the victory, finishing the weekend with a score of -15. The runners-up, Patrick Reed and Danny Lee, were just one shot behind Herbert. None of the three will return to play the tournament this year.

Denny McCarthy enters the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1400. Thomas Detry is behind him at +1800. It’s a lightly-regarded field in terms of rankings, as McCarthy is the only player in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 to make the trip to the island nation 650 miles west of North Carolina in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Bermuda Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Denny McCarthy +1400 +350 +180
Adrian Meronk +1800 +450 +225
Thomas Detry +1800 +450 +225
Mark Hubbard +2500 +500 +275
Seamus Power +2500 +500 +275
Russell Knox +3000 +600 +330
Patrick Rodgers +3000 +600 +330
Justin Lower +3000 +600 +330
Greyson Sigg +3000 +600 +330
Alex Smalley +3000 +600 +330
S.H. Kim +3000 +600 +330
Nick Hardy +3500 +650 +350
Aaron Rai +3500 +650 +350
Stephan Jaeger +3500 +650 +350
Robby Shelton +4000 +750 +400
Nick Taylor +4000 +750 +400
Adam Long +4000 +750 +400
Callum Tarren +4500 +800 +450
Brandon Wu +4500 +800 +450
Adam Schenk +4500 +800 +450
Will Gordon +4500 +800 +450
Austin Smotherman +5000 +900 +500
Austin Eckroat +5000 +900 +500
Michael Gligic +6000 +1100 +550
Erik Van Rooyen +6000 +1100 +550
Chesson Hadley +6000 +1100 +550
Byeong Hun An +6000 +1100 +550
Cameron Percy +6000 +1100 +550
Harry Hall +7000 +1200 +600
Doug Ghim +7000 +1200 +600
Ben Taylor +7000 +1200 +600
Peter Malnati +8000 +1400 +650
Lucas Glover +8000 +1400 +650
Kevin Yu +8000 +1400 +650
Hank Lebioda +8000 +1400 +650
Garrick Higgo +8000 +1600 +700
Charley Hoffman +8000 +1400 +650
C.T. Pan +8000 +1400 +650
Ben Griffin +8000 +1400 +650
Zecheng Dou +8000 +1400 +650
Scott Piercy +8000 +1400 +650
Tyler Duncan +8000 +1400 +650
Sam Stevens +8000 +1400 +650
Ryan Armour +8000 +1400 +650
Sam Ryder +8000 +1400 +650
Philip Knowles +10000 +1600 +700
MJ Daffue +10000 +1600 +700
Matti Schmid +10000 +1600 +700
Kramer Hickok +10000 +1600 +700
Joseph Bramlett +10000 +1600 +700
Brice Garnett +10000 +1600 +700
Augusto Nunez +10000 +1600 +700
Nate Lashley +13000 +2000 +900
Matthias Schwab +13000 +2000 +900
Luke Donald +13000 +2000 +900
Kevin Roy +13000 +2000 +900
Henrik Norlander +13000 +2000 +900
Harrison Endycott +13000 +2000 +900
Fabian Gomez +13000 +2000 +900
Carson Young +13000 +2000 +900
Chad Ramey +13000 +2000 +900
Ben Martin +13000 +2000 +900
Vincent Norrman +13000 +2000 +900
Scott Brown +13000 +2000 +900
Trevor Cone +13000 +2000 +900
Robert Streb +13000 +2000 +900
Michael Kim +15000 +2500 +1100
Jonathan Byrd +15000 +2500 +1100
John Vanderlaan +15000 +2500 +1100
Eric Cole +15000 +2500 +1100
Erik Barnes +15000 +2500 +1100
Chandler Blanchet +15000 +2500 +1100
Camilo Villegas +15000 +2500 +1100
Brian Stuard +15000 +2500 +1100
Brandon Matthews +15000 +2500 +1100
Andrew Novak +15000 +2500 +1100
Austin Cook +15000 +2500 +1100
Aaron Baddeley +15000 +2500 +1100
Scott Gutschewski +15000 +2500 +1100
Seung-Yul Noh +15000 +2500 +1100
Sean O'Hair +15000 +2500 +1100
Nicolas Echavarria +15000 +2500 +1100
Nicholas Lindheim +20000 +3000 +1400
Kyle Westmoreland +20000 +3000 +1400
Kevin Chappell +20000 +3000 +1400
Harry Higgs +20000 +3000 +1400
Clay Feagler +20000 +3000 +1400
David Lingmerth +20000 +3000 +1400
Brent Grant +20000 +3000 +1400
Brian Gay +20000 +3000 +1400
Bill Haas +20000 +3000 +1400
William McGirt +20000 +3000 +1400
Vaughn Taylor +20000 +3000 +1400
Tano Goya +20000 +3000 +1400
Dylan Wu +25000 +4000 +1800
Chris Stroud +25000 +4000 +1800
Akshay Bhatia +25000 +4000 +1800
Tyson Alexander +25000 +4000 +1800
Scott Harrington +25000 +4000 +1800
Caleb Surratt +25000 +4000 +1800
Palmer Jackson +25000 +4000 +1800
Richy Werenski +30000 +5000 +2200
Robert Garrigus +30000 +5000 +2200
Max McGreevy +30000 +5000 +2200
Martin Trainer +30000 +5000 +2200
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2200
James Nicholas +30000 +5000 +2200
David Hearn +30000 +5000 +2200
Cody Gribble +30000 +5000 +2200
Trevor Werbylo +30000 +5000 +2200
Tommy Gainey +30000 +5000 +2200
Sung Kang +30000 +5000 +2200
Ryan Brehm +30000 +5000 +2200
Sangmoon Bae +30000 +5000 +2200
Ben Crane +30000 +5000 +2200
Greg Chalmers +40000 +6000 +2800
Grayson Murray +40000 +6000 +2800
Bo Van Pelt +40000 +6000 +2800
Ricky Barnes +50000 +8000 +3500
Nick Watney +50000 +8000 +3500
Michael Sims +50000 +8000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +50000 +8000 +3500
John Daly +50000 +8000 +3500
Jarryd Dillas +50000 +8000 +3500
J.J. Henry +50000 +8000 +3500
Greg Koch +50000 +8000 +3500
D.A. Points +50000 +8000 +3500
Aaron Jarvis +50000 +8000 +3500
Willie Mack III +50000 +8000 +3500
Wesley Bryan +50000 +8000 +3500
Kim Swan +50000 +8000 +3500
Nick Jones +50000 +8000 +3500

More From DraftKings Nation