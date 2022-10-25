Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda this week as the PGA TOUR season continues. There won’t be as many recognizable names golfing as we’ve seen throughout the past few weekends’ tournaments.

The forecast for the weekend isn’t exactly promising. The first two days predict a high chance of thunderstorms, and the weekend will bring scattered thunderstorms and winds nearing 20 MPH. These conditions will be tough to play in, and we might see some tee times delayed to wait out the worst of the storms.

Australian Lucas Herbert won the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This year’s favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook are Denny McCarthy at +1400 and Thomas Detry and Adrian Meronk at +1800.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship starting Thursday, Oct. 27 and ending Sunday, Oct. 30.

Thursday, October 27

Hi 78°, Low 75°: Thunderstorms, 70% chance of rain, 11 MPH winds

Friday, October 28

Hi 78°, Low 75°: Thunderstorms, 82% chance of rain, 15 MPH winds

Saturday, October 29

Hi 78°, Low 74°: Scattered thunderstorms, 57% chance of rain, 16 MPH winds

Sunday, October 30

Hi 77°, Low 74°: Scattered thunderstorms, 52% chance of rain, 18 MPH winds