Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Despite thunderstorms on the forecast and rainy skies ahead, the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship must go on. The first of four full-field PGA TOUR events in a row before the holiday break, the tournament will take place at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda and run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.

The biggest name on this year’s slate is the veteran John Daly. DraftKings Sportsbook has Denny McCarthy as the favorite to win at +1400. This would be his first PGA TOUR win, though he was able to finish in the top 10 of the 2022 U.S. Open.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBC.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday.