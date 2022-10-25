Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Despite thunderstorms on the forecast and rainy skies ahead, the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship must go on. The first of four full-field PGA TOUR events in a row before the holiday break, the tournament will take place at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda and run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.
The biggest name on this year’s slate is the veteran John Daly. DraftKings Sportsbook has Denny McCarthy as the favorite to win at +1400. This would be his first PGA TOUR win, though he was able to finish in the top 10 of the 2022 U.S. Open.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 6:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBC.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Ricky Barnes
|Doug Ghim
|6:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|D.A. Points
|Brian Stuard
|6:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Sam Ryder
|Henrik Norlander
|6:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cody Gribble
|Russell Knox
|Austin Smotherman
|6:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sangmoon Bae
|Mark Hubbard
|Justin Lower
|7:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Chris Stroud
|Greg Chalmers
|7:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|Ryan Brehm
|Garrick Higgo
|7:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Henry
|Sean O'Hair
|David Hearn
|7:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Brian Gay
|Luke Donald
|7:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Stephan Jaeger
|Matthias Schwab
|7:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|David Lingmerth
|Patrick Rodgers
|7:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|William McGirt
|Scott Gutschewski
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Sung Kang
|Max McGreevy
|7:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Bill Haas
|Cameron Percy
|Kramer Hickok
|7:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Greg Koch
|7:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Carson Young
|Augusto Núñez
|8:03 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Austin Eckroat
|Philip Knowles
|8:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Eric Cole
|James Nicholas
|8:14 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|MJ Daffue
|Akshay Bhatia
|8:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Tyson Alexander
|Nick Jones
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Tano Goya
|Jarryd Dillas
|8:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Trevor Cone
|Aaron Jarvis
|11:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Grayson Murray
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Adam Schenk
|11:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Camilo Villegas
|Brandon Wu
|11:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Bo Van Pelt
|Aaron Rai
|Callum Tarren
|11:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Watney
|D.J. Trahan
|John Daly
|11:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ben Crane
|Chesson Hadley
|11:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Tommy Gainey
|Robert Garrigus
|11:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seamus Power
|Nick Taylor
|Tyler Duncan
|11:53 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Byeong Hun An
|Alex Smalley
|11:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Robert Streb
|Richy Werenski
|12:04 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Austin Cook
|Fabián Gómez
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Brown
|Jonathan Byrd
|Denny McCarthy
|12:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Ben Martin
|Greyson Sigg
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Hank Lebioda
|S.H. Kim
|12:26 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harrison Endycott
|Matti Schmid
|John VanDerLaan
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Vincent Norrman
|Willie Mack III
|12:37 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kim Swan
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Adrian Meronk
|12:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Andrew Novak
|Michael Sims
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Yu
|Zecheng Dou
|Chandler Blanchet
|12:59 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Ben Griffin
|Clay Feagler
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Sam Stevens
|Palmer Jackson
|1:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Brent Grant
|Caleb Surratt