Top kicker pickups from the Week 8 waiver wire

Week 7 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar players who had strong performances. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially for fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with Harrison Butker and Dustin Hopkins sidelined for Week 8. Here’s a look at our wide receiver adds to consider as you place your Week 8 waiver wire claims.

Week 8 byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (34% ESPN, 32% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. NYG, @ ARI, @ TB

Myers has been dead on for the Seahawks as the team unexpectedly finds themselves at the top of the NFC West standings. He is 15-16 in field goal attempts this year and has made 18 of 19 extra point attempts. Averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game, he enters Week 8 as the third ranked fantasy kicker.

Myers is rostered in just 34% of ESPN leagues and 32% of Yahoo leagues, so he should be available to pick up off the wire this week.

Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets (12% Yahoo, 5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NE, vs. BUF, BYE, @ NE

Zuerlein went a perfect 3-3 on field goal attempts in the team’s victory over the Broncos on Sunday, also tacking on an extra point to his total. He is averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game, tying him with Ryan Succop of the Buccaneers for sixth on the fantasy kicker list.

He is rostered in less than 15% of fantasy leagues across the board and he should be readily available on the wires this week.

Cade York, Cleveland Browns (17% ESPN, 9% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. CIN, BYE, @ MIA, @ BUF

York has had a few misses over the past few weeks, but has still been a consistent presence for the Browns. He is averaging 8.7 fantasy points per game, tying him for eighth in fantasy kicker rankings.

Rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues, you should be able to find York on the wires if you seek him out.