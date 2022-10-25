 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

By Nick Simon
The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will take place this Sunday with the running of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, VA. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC.

This will be the final race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs before the Championship 4 will vie for the Cup Series title at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship next Sunday. As it stands now, Joey Logano has already qualified for the final four with Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, and William Byron rounding out the top four. On the bubble is Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe.

As far as the Xfinity 500 goes, Elliott opens as the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds to win the event. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Blaney (+800), and Logano (+900) round out the top five in odds to take the checkered flag.

Having won the event twice, Hamlin is vying to become the eighth three-time winner of the Xfinity 500. Meanwhile, Elliott, Logano, Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), and Kyle Busch (+1500) are all trying to become two-time winners of the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

2022 Xfinity 500 odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +650 +200 −110
Denny Hamlin +700 +220 +100
William Byron +800 +230 +100
Ryan Blaney +800 +200 +100
Joey Logano +900 +250 +110
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +300 +130
Kyle Larson +1200 +350 +120
Christopher Bell +1200 +350 +150
Ross Chastain +1200 +350 +150
Kyle Busch +1500 +400 +200
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +200
Tyler Reddick +2500 +700 +300
Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +400
Brad Keselowski +3000 +800 +400
A.J. Allmendinger +3000 +800 +400
Chris Buescher +4000 +1000 +500
Austin Dillon +4000 +1000 +500
Aric Almirola +4000 +1000 +500
Bubba Wallace +4000 +1000 +500
Noah Gragson +5000 +1200 +700
Daniel Suarez +5000 +1200 +700
Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +700
Erik Jones +10000 +2500 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1200
Ty Gibbs +10000 +2500 +1200
Michael McDowell +25000 +5000 +2500
Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 +5000 +2500
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000
Landon Cassill +100000 +25000 +10000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +25000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +25000 +10000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +25000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +25000 +10000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000

