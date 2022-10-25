NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will take place this Sunday with the running of the Xfinity 500 from Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, VA. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC.

This will be the final race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs before the Championship 4 will vie for the Cup Series title at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship next Sunday. As it stands now, Joey Logano has already qualified for the final four with Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, and William Byron rounding out the top four. On the bubble is Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe.

As far as the Xfinity 500 goes, Elliott opens as the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds to win the event. Hamlin (+700), Byron (+800), Blaney (+800), and Logano (+900) round out the top five in odds to take the checkered flag.

Having won the event twice, Hamlin is vying to become the eighth three-time winner of the Xfinity 500. Meanwhile, Elliott, Logano, Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), and Kyle Busch (+1500) are all trying to become two-time winners of the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Xfinity 500.