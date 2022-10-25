Georgia Senate race odds to win, latest polling between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker

One of the more tightly-watched Senate races during the 2022 midterm election is in Georgia, where a razor-thin majority in a January runoff made Raphael Warnock the first black pastor to be a member of the world’s most deliberative body.

But how are bettors seeing his matchup with former Georgia and NFL running back Herschel Walker?

Through Election Day on November 8, we’ll use three websites to track how betting on the election is going:

PredictIt is a site where Americans can wager on the outcomes of political events, with an exemption from the US Government as the data is used for academic research.

PolyMarket is an “information markets platform” that allows traders to use the Polygon blockchain to make bets on the outcome of events.

BetFair is a market-based site where traders can buy and sell at odds, but is not available to customers in the United States.

The first two sites offer futures contracts that expire at $1.00 for the winner, which can be traded at any price until their final value is met. BetFair uses odds just as American sportsbooks do when taking action on the results of games.

Odds to win Georgia Senate race

Oct. 24

PredictIt D: Warnock: .53

PredictIt R: Walker: .51

PolyMarket D: Warnock: .45

PolyMarket R: Walker: .55

BetFair D: Warnock: -150

BetFair R: Walker: +100

Latest polling from FiveThirtyEight.com

Oct. 24

FiveThirtyEight gives Raphael Warnock a 54 in 100 chance of winning this race based on an aggregation of weighted polling data.