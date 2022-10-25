How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on October 25

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re three days removed from the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view on Saturday and there will be plenty to dive into on tonight’s fallout show. Both tag team titles will be on the line this evening as the developmental brand pushes forward through the month of October.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

The reign of NXT Champion Bron Breakker continues as he successfully defended his title against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in the main event of Halloween Havoc on Saturday. Breakker speared Dragunov for the pinfall victory at the show. With no post-match angle or teased Austin Theory cash-in following the match, the question turns to who will next challenge Breakker for the belt.

That someone could very well be Apollo Crews, who defeated Grayson Waller in a casket match at Havoc. Crews has been preoccupied with Waller for the past few months and after finally dispatching of the rising Aussie, he made it clear that his next aim is the NXT Championship. We’ll see if he’ll confront the champ tonight.

As mentioned before, both tag titles in NXT will be on the line tonight. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance/Kayden Carter will defend against Nikkita Lyons/Zoey Stark and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will put the belts on the line against Malik Blade/Edris Enofe.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose survived a haunted house and successfully defended her title against Alba Fyre at Havoc. This week officially marks the one-year anniversary of Rose holding the title and there will most likely be some sort of celebration with Toxic Attraction. We’ll see who steps up to the plate as Rose’s next challenger.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely hear from Wes Lee, who captured the North American Championship in a ladder match on Saturday. And we’ll get the fallout of Roxanne Perez defeating Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match.