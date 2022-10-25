Format, bracket, matchups for LIV Golf Match Play Championship in Miami

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship will take place at the Trump Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida this weekend as twelve teams of four compete to take home at $16 million prize. The total purse is worth $50 million, and the tournament will run from Friday to Sunday. We take a look at how the three-day event breaks down.

Friday & Saturday Format

The twelve teams have been competing for points as well as a share of the team purse in the first seven events of LIV’s inaugural season. The final point count, determined by where each team finished in each of the regular season tournaments, dictates the seeding for Miami.

The top four seeds will get a bye on Friday, while seeds Nov. 5-8 will be allowed to select their opponent from seeds Nos. 9-12 in descending order. On Saturday, the top four seeds will select their opponents from the remaining teams.

The match play is head-to-head and single elimination. Each matchup between the teams of four will involve two one-on-one matches and one foursomes (alternating shots) match. Each match is worth one point, and the first team to reach two points moves on to the next day.

Who the teams seeded 5-8 will select is expected to be announced on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

LIV Teams

LIV Golf Miami Match Play Teams Team Name Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Team Name Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 4 Aces Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Talor Gooch Pat Perez Crushers Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri Fire Balls Sergio Garcia Abraham Ancer Carlos Ortiz Eugenio Chacarra Smash Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Peter Uihlein Chase Koepka Stinger Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel Branden Grace Hennie du Plessis Punch Cameron Smith Marc Leishman Matt Jones Wade Ormsby Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson Matthew Wolff Bernd Wiesberger Cameron Tringale Majesticks Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Henrik Stenson Sam Horsfield Torque Joaquin Niemann Scott Vincent Adrian Otaegui Jediah Morgan Niblicks Harold Varner III Hudson Swafford James Piot Turk Pettit Cleeks Martin Kaymer Graeme McDowell Laurie Canter Richard Bland Iron Heads Kevin Na Sadom Kaewkanjana Phachara Khongwatmai Sihwan Kim

Friday matches

No. 5 Smash vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 7 Torque vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

Saturday matches

No. 1 4 Aces vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 2 Crushers vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 3 Fireballs vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

No. 4 Stinger vs. No. x TEAM

Single vs. Single

Single vs. Single

Pair vs. Pair

Sunday Format

On Sunday, the remaining 16 golfers will take to the course in a shotgun start. The team who finishes the day with the lowest total score will take home the win. Friday and Saturday scores will not be taken into account, and the last of the $50 million prize pool will be offered.

LIV Golf Match Play Prize Money

1st place: $16 million

2nd place: $10 million

3rd place: $8 million

4th place: $4 million

5th-8th place: $2 million

9th-12th place: $1 million

All members of a team will split prize money equally.