F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Mexican Grand Prix.

By mike.turay1
A general view of the action during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 05, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The 2022 Formula 1 season is rapidly coming to a close, and this Sunday brings the final race in North America. The drivers head to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexico Grand Prix. The race airs Sunday, October 30, with a 4 p.m. ET start time.

Max Verstappen heads into Mexico City as the pre-race favorite with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He comes into the race having won two straight races and seven of the previous eight. This past weekend, he won the United States Grand Prix, which marked his 13th win of the year. That tied Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the single-season record. He has three remaining races in Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi to set a new record.

Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +350 and +550, respectively. They have been neck-and-neck for second and third place and will come down to the wire in that battle. Leclerc has back-to-back third place finishes and currently leads Pérez by two points. George Russell is in fourth with a 16-point lead on Carlos Sainz, Jr. Sainz is +1500 to win this race while Russell is +2800.

2022 Mexico Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -175
Sergio Perez +380
Charles Leclerc +550
Lewis Hamilton +1200
Carlos Sainz +1500
George Russell +2800
Lando Norris +25000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Kevin Magnussen +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Alexander Albon +90000

