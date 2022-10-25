F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Mexican Grand Prix heading into race week

The 2022 Formula 1 season is rapidly coming to a close, and this Sunday brings the final race in North America. The drivers head to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City this weekend for the Mexico Grand Prix. The race airs Sunday, October 30, with a 4 p.m. ET start time.

Max Verstappen heads into Mexico City as the pre-race favorite with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He comes into the race having won two straight races and seven of the previous eight. This past weekend, he won the United States Grand Prix, which marked his 13th win of the year. That tied Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the single-season record. He has three remaining races in Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi to set a new record.

Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc follow at +350 and +550, respectively. They have been neck-and-neck for second and third place and will come down to the wire in that battle. Leclerc has back-to-back third place finishes and currently leads Pérez by two points. George Russell is in fourth with a 16-point lead on Carlos Sainz, Jr. Sainz is +1500 to win this race while Russell is +2800.