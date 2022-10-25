How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 16

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are going to be in action during the middle of the week in the English National League on Matchday 16. Wrexham will face FC Halifax Town. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. FC Halifax Town

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

After a thrilling win in the FA Cup qualifying replay match against Blyth Spartans, Wrexham were only able to manage a draw against Boreham Wood on Matchday 15. The club remains second in the table with 30 points and will look to get back to winning ways against FC Halifax Town. They are 18th in the table currently but have been in better form of late with wins in the last two matches and three of the last four. In fact, FC Halifax Town have not lost in their last four contests.