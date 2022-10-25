NFL power rankings heading into Week 8 of the 2022 season

The NFL has one more week left in October and we’ve settled into an odd spot heading into Week 8. The NFL has three really good teams with the Eagles, Bills, and Chiefs head and shoulders above the rest.

Week 7 is officially a wrap and I’m back with Week 8 NFL power rankings. In reality, it should be two different rankings. The Eagles/Bills/Chiefs division and then everybody else. After that top three, there are 10 or 12 teams that are potentially interchangeable in the rankings. And now we have a team like the Seahawks who are suddenly sitting in first place in the NFC West. I’ve got the 49ers and Rams above them, but I know some folks will argue otherwise.

After that top third or so, you could argue none of the remaining teams is going to consistently be better than anybody else. Even teams like the Texans and Lions are going to give the rest of the league a tough time just often enough to be dangerous. The Bears might be the best example of late of that. I had them in the 31st position last week but then they come out and dominate the Patriots in the second half to improve to 3-4.

The long story short is that the league loaded with a sizable mix of OK to mediocre behind the big three. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a regular rotation in spots No. 4 through 14 in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at each team with their record and where they sat in last week’s power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0), LW: 1

2. Buffalo Bills (5-1), LW: 2

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2), LW: 3

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-3), LW: 6

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3), LW: 7

6. Dallas Cowboys (5-2), LW: 8

7. Miami Dolphins (4-3), LW: 16

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-1), LW: 9

9. New York Giants (6-1), LW: 10

10. New York Jets (5-2), LW: 11

11. San Francisco 49ers (3-4), LW: 4

12. Los Angeles Rams (3-3), LW: 5

13. Tennessee Titans (4-2), LW: 14

14. Seattle Seahawks (4-3), LW: 19

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), LW: 12

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4), LW: 13

17. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1), LW: 15

18. New England Patriots (3-4), LW: 17

19. Atlanta Falcons (3-4), LW: 18

20. Arizona Cardinals (3-4), LW: 21

21. Green Bay Packers (3-4), LW: 20

22. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4), LW: 24

23. Denver Broncos (2-5), LW: 22

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5), LW: 23

25. Washington Commanders (3-4), LW: 30

26. Chicago Bears (3-4), LW: 31

27. New Orleans Saints (2-5), LW: 25

28. Carolina Panthers (2-5), LW: 32

29. Cleveland Browns (2-5), LW: 26

30. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5), LW: 27

31. Detroit Lions (1-5), LW: 28

32. Houston Texans (1-4-1), LW: 29