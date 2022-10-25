Should I add or drop Michael Carter after the James Robinson trade?

The New York Jets wasted little time finding a replacement for injured running back Breece Hall. The same day they confirmed he had torn his ACL and was done for the season, they traded a conditional sixth round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for James Robinson.

When Hall went down, the thinking was that Michael Carter would replace him in the starting lineup. He is rostered in 68% of fantasy football leagues and would have been the hot waiver wire pickup heading into Week 8.

Now, the situation is not so clear. Robinson would seemingly move into the starting lineup, but it’s entirely possible he and Carter split work to some degree. Carter was receiving a decent amount of work even when Hall was healthy. Robinson is a solid talent, but he was serving as a complement to Travis Etienne. This isn’t the 49ers move for Christian McCaffrey. It gives them a nice boost, but this isn’t a home run addition.

If you have Carter on your roster, he’s worth holding onto for the time being. If he’s available in your league and you’ve got some roster flexibility, he’s worth an addition even after the Robinson trade.