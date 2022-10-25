 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zion Williamson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, October 25

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, October 25 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 23, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

We’re one week into the 2022-23 NBA season and the injuries have started to pile up. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report in the association, along with the fantasy/DFS implications of each injury.

NBA Injury Report: October 25

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

No injuries of note at this time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (hip) - questionable
Brandon Ingram (concussion) - OUT
Herb Jones (knee) - questionable

Ingram has already been ruled out and is in concussion protocol. If Williamson and Jones don’t play, Trey Murphy and Larry Nance Jr. could be in line for more minutes.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - OUT
Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

With both starting guards out, look for both Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe to be solid pickups in DFS formats.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - out a week

DiVincenzo has been a rotation player so far in Golden State, so it’s hard to know exactly who will fill his role. Jordan Poole will likely take on more minutes, and the Warriors might give Moses Moody additional run.

More From DraftKings Nation