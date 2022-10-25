Zion Williamson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, October 25

We’re one week into the 2022-23 NBA season and the injuries have started to pile up. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report in the association, along with the fantasy/DFS implications of each injury.

NBA Injury Report: October 25

No injuries of note at this time.

Zion Williamson (hip) - questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion) - OUT

Herb Jones (knee) - questionable

Ingram has already been ruled out and is in concussion protocol. If Williamson and Jones don’t play, Trey Murphy and Larry Nance Jr. could be in line for more minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - OUT

Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

With both starting guards out, look for both Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe to be solid pickups in DFS formats.

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - out a week

DiVincenzo has been a rotation player so far in Golden State, so it’s hard to know exactly who will fill his role. Jordan Poole will likely take on more minutes, and the Warriors might give Moses Moody additional run.