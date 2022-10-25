 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win Arizona Governor race between Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake

We take a look at the latest betting prices between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake for the Governor’s Mansion in Arizona.

By Collin Sherwin
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks during a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates, including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of the midterm election on November 8. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial election has been one of the most dramatic anywhere in the country. Local newscaster Kari Lake has been based in the Phoenix area for decades, and despite her previous support for President Obama and other Democrats, she has fully embraced Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. She has the endorsement of the 45th President.

It has served her well so far as not only has she closed the gap on Democrat Katie Hobbs, she’s surpassed her more conventional challenger in most polling. It was considered a bit unusual that Hobbs chose not to debate Lake, despite Lake’s continuing to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election that saw Arizona choose Joe Biden for the Oval Office.

We’re using two websites to track how betting on the election is going:

PredictIt is a site where Americans can wager on the outcomes of political events, with an exemption from the US Government as the data is used for academic research.

PolyMarket is an “information markets platform” that allows traders to use the Polygon blockchain to make bets on the outcome of events.

Both sites offer futures contracts that expire at $1.00 for the winner, which can be traded at any price until their final value is met.

Odds to win Arizona Governor’s race

Oct. 24

PredictIt D: Hobbs .22
PredictIt R: Lake .82

PolyMarket D: Hobbs .30
PolyMarket R: Lake .70

Latest polling from FiveThirtyEight.com

Oct. 24

FiveThirtyEight gives Lake a 58 in 100 chance of winning this race based on an aggregation of weighted polling data.

