Odds to win Florida Governor race between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist

Ron DeSantis is considered potentially the front-runner to be the Republican nominee for President in 2024. But first he must get re-elected as Governor of Florida, and he seems to be well on his way.

Despite his Democratic opponent and another former Florida Governor in Charlie Crist asking DeSantis to commit to not running for President in their only scheduled debate on Monday, the Harvard Law graduate and former Congressman from South Florida appears to be in no rush to deny interest in the Oval Office. And it appears he’ll have a bigger margin of victory than the 0.4% he squeaked out a win with in 2018 to campaign on in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The changing demographics of Florida, some influenced heavily by the state’s non-restrictive COVID-19 policies, see Republicans registrations statewide ahead of Democrats for the first time since Reconstruction. Congressman Crist will need a massive upset to find a way back to Tallahassee.

We’re using two websites to track how betting on the election is going:

PredictIt is a site where Americans can wager on the outcomes of political events, with an exemption from the US Government as the data is used for academic research.

PolyMarket is an “information markets platform” that allows traders to use the Polygon blockchain to make bets on the outcome of events.

Both sites offer futures contracts that expire at $1.00 for the winner, which can be traded at any price until their final value is met.

Odds to win Florida Governor’s race

Oct. 24

PredictIt D: Crist .05

PredictIt R: DeSantis .95

PolyMarket D: Crist .06

PolyMarket R: DeSantis .94

Latest polling from FiveThirtyEight.com

Oct. 24

FiveThirtyEight gives DeSantis a 96 in 100 chance of winning this race based on an aggregation of weighted polling data.