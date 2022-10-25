Who should you take for your Week 8 NFL Survivor pick?

In last week’s Survivor article, I wrote about the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup just a couple days after Tampa Bay lost to the Steelers and said, “Tampa Bay can’t do this again this week, right?” Well, it turns out they can. And they took out another sizable chunk of Survivor players in the process. While the Bucs weren’t last week’s pick in the article, many had them as the lone double-digit favorite on the board against the Panthers — and those people are now more annoyed with Tom Brady than Gisele Bundchen is. Throw in another big upset with the New England Patriots losing on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, and it was another tough week for Survivor players.

In any event, if you’re still standing in your Survivor pool, kudos to you because very few top contenders have performed up to expectations thus far. We didn’t really get our first big upset until Week 8 last season (the Mike White game in Jets vs. Bengals; the following week was Jaguars over Bills). This season, we’ve seen a bunch of them, and 98% of the 6,133 entries in the Circa Sports Survivor Contest have been eliminated.

If you’re still alive, take a deep breath and take a good, long look at the Week 8 slate.

GAMES TO CONSIDER

Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

The last thing any team wants to do is give Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense some extra possessions. It may be inevitable in the Keystone State showdown because Kenny Pickett can’t help but throw the ball to the other team. Pickett threw three more interceptions in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 loss to the Dolphins. Once Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins adjusted on defense, the Steelers had five straight punts to open the second half and then the two interceptions that cost Pittsburgh the game.

Teams on a roll like the Eagles don’t necessarily want the bye week, but they come out of it with a great chance to be at least 9-0 with the Steelers, Texans and Commanders the next three games. Philadelphia has outgained the opposition by 0.9 yards per play and ranks in the top five in points per drive on offense and on defense. They’re + 12 in turnover with only two giveaways and 14 takeaways. It sure looks like those extra scoring opportunities are coming and the Eagles should take care of business this week.

The lone hold-up is that you can take the Eagles in two weeks against the Commanders when it looks like a much tougher Survivor card.

