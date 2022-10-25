Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa: Status for game vs. Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley said today he expects starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to return for their game against Wisconsin on November 5 at Camp Randall Stadium.

One of the more dynamic passers in the Big Ten. Tagovailoa is 171-236 passing this season for 2001 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also adding three scores as a rusher. The senior has NFL prospects, though he is eligible to return to College Park next season, and a strong finish to 2022 might influence what he chooses to do at the end of this campaign.

Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has already hit their preseason win total from DraftKings Sportsbook, and will head to a bowl game for just the second time since 2016. While reaching conference championships will be challenging with Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten East every year, Tagovailoa has been a big part of raising expectations for what UM football can be long-term.

While there is no spread on this game as of now, expect the return of the brother of the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback to improve their chances in Madison according to handicappers.