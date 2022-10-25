Manhattan Jaspers fire Steve Masiello, and the whole team might quit

Manhattan College announced Tuesday that Steve Masiello would no longer be the head coach of the Jaspers’ basketball team just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season. The reaction from players was swift and severe — fifth-year senior Jose Perez told Adam Zagoria that he thought “everyone” on the team would enter the transfer portal following the announcement.

Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal and that many or all of his teammates will as well.



"I think everyone."



The season starts in 2 weeks. https://t.co/M6jM1PBQ2M — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 25, 2022

Perez was named the MAAC preseason player of the year, and elaborated on his statement via Twitter, saying that “it would be very difficult” for him to continue playing without Masiello.

What a joke !! Unbelievable why do it two weeks before the season and leaving 10 seniors not knowing what to do with there life .. crazy crazy .. https://t.co/CqAQweBosF — Jose Perez (@showout_zayy0) October 25, 2022

This has been a very tough day for me and honestly speaking coach was the most caring person I ever met he cared so much for his players and honestly speaking it would very difficult for me to put on a jasper’s uniform again if coach ain’t on those sidelines. Love you coach! — Jose Perez (@showout_zayy0) October 25, 2022

Masiello has been Manhattan’s head coach since 2011. He led the team to two MAAC championships in 2014 and 2015, and was projected to finish second in the conference this season. He was supposed to take over at South Florida in 2014, but the issue of him not having actually completed his undergrad degree from Kentucky turned both the Bulls and Jaspers upside down for a couple days.

But Manhattan has not had a winning season since 2014-15, ending at .500 last season for the first time in seven years. The university announced that Masiello’s interim replacement would be assistant coach RaShawn Stores. Masiello’s contract was set to be up in April 2023.

Actually transferring at this point would be difficult, as the NCAA did not include coaching change exemption from their transfer portal restrictions, but the players could hypothetically petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility.