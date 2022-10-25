Kawhi Leonard out Tuesday vs. Thunder due to injury management

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out of Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to injury management. This is an interesting spot to rest Leonard, since this game is not part of a back-to-back set for the Clippers.

Leonard has been coming off the bench to begin the season as he recovers from an ACL injury which cost him all of last season. The expectation was he would be healthy and ready to go, but that’s clearly not the case. Leonard has been notorious for taking games off even when healthy, even spawning the term “load management” as a result. We’ll see if this trend changes as the season gets into December and January.

Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats with Leonard being ruled out. The Clippers are likely going to beat the Thunder without Leonard anyway, so from that standpoint it does make sense for him to rest.