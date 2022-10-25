Russell Westbrook doubtful Wednesday vs. Nuggets, LeBron James and Anthony Davis probable

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful to play Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets with a hamstring injury. Westbrook has been playing through this injury early in the season but it looks like there was some aggravation between Sunday and Tuesday to list him as doubtful.

The Lakers have also listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as probable. Both are expected to play. James is dealing with a foot injury while Davis has a back issue.

If Westbrook does eventually sit out, Patrick Beverley likely takes over as the lead point guard with either Lonnie Walker or Austin Reaves coming into the starting lineup. Beverley has been playing with Westbrook in the starting lineup so far, and the results haven’t been great.

This could be a case of addition by subtraction for the Lakers, who have not been able to make Westbrook work in the fabric of the team so far. We’ll see how they do without him Wednesday night.