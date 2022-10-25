Bradley Beal returns Tuesday vs. Pistons with back injury

Update: Beal has returned to the contest, which is good news for the Wizards and their fans. You don’t want to see the guy you signed to a five-year max go down in the first week. I expect Washington to be cautious with this back injury and potentially rest Beal if it starts acting up later in the week.

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been in the locker room since late in the first quarter of Tuesday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons. There didn’t appear to be an injury when Beal left, but he has stayed in the locker room. He was eventually deemed as questionable to return to the contest with a back injury.

Bradley Beal has been in the locker room since late in the first quarter. Didn't look like he was limping or anything on his way off the floor. But he hasn't returned. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 25, 2022

Bradley Beal is questionable to return to tonight's game with back tightness, per the Wizards. He went to the locker room late in the first quarter. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) October 26, 2022

Beal signed a massive five-year deal with the Wizards in free agency, tying himself to the organization through the prime of his career. It’s going to be hard for other teams to make a trade for Beal on this contract, so the guard is really banking on leading Washington as the centerpiece. That can only happen if he stays healthy. Beal missed a large portion of last season with a wrist injury.

If Beal is out for a while, look for Johnny Davis and Will Barton to get more run in the backcourt.