 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Miami

The LIV Golf Championship begins at 12 p.m. ET on Friday in Miami. Here is the full match play bracket and where each player will start the round.

By grace.mcdermott
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Practice Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship tees off at 12:15 p.m. ET from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Miami on Friday. While regular season LIV tournaments usually involve a 48-player shotgun start, this tournament will differ slightly.

The first two days of the three-day championship will take place in a match-play format with a 12-team bracket. The tournament will still employ a shotgun start, in which all the golfers tee off from different holes at the same time, but there will only be 32 participating golfers on Friday. The four top-seeded teams of four get a bye from the first day of match play.

Teams have been seeded based on their finishes at the seven regular season LIV events in 2022.

Below is a full list of matches for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Trump National Doral on Friday, October 28.

No. 5 Smash vs. No. 12 Niblicks
Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III
Peter Uihlein vs James Piot
Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford

No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads
Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na
Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim
Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana

No. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks
Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer
Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter
Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch
Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith
Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman
Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

More From DraftKings Nation