Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Miami

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship tees off at 12:15 p.m. ET from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Miami on Friday. While regular season LIV tournaments usually involve a 48-player shotgun start, this tournament will differ slightly.
The first two days of the three-day championship will take place in a match-play format with a 12-team bracket. The tournament will still employ a shotgun start, in which all the golfers tee off from different holes at the same time, but there will only be 32 participating golfers on Friday. The four top-seeded teams of four get a bye from the first day of match play.
Teams have been seeded based on their finishes at the seven regular season LIV events in 2022.
Below is a full list of matches for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Trump National Doral on Friday, October 28.
No. 5 Smash vs. No. 12 Niblicks
Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III
Peter Uihlein vs James Piot
Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford
No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads
Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na
Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim
Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana
No. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks
Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer
Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter
Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland
No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch
Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith
Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman
Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby