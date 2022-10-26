Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Miami

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship tees off at 12:15 p.m. ET from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Miami on Friday. While regular season LIV tournaments usually involve a 48-player shotgun start, this tournament will differ slightly.

The first two days of the three-day championship will take place in a match-play format with a 12-team bracket. The tournament will still employ a shotgun start, in which all the golfers tee off from different holes at the same time, but there will only be 32 participating golfers on Friday. The four top-seeded teams of four get a bye from the first day of match play.

Teams have been seeded based on their finishes at the seven regular season LIV events in 2022.

Below is a full list of matches for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Trump National Doral on Friday, October 28.

No. 5 Smash vs. No. 12 Niblicks

Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein vs James Piot

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford

No. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads

Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na

Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim

Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana

No. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks

Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer

Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

No. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch

Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith

Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman

Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby