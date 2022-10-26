NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, October 26

We’ve got a loaded slate Wednesday in the NBA, which means there’s plenty of spots to scoop up great DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Sexton has been consistently good for the Jazz, who are surprising the NBA to start the year. The guard is averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game, which is excellent at this price point. He gets to face a bad Rockets team Wednesday night, so this could be a massive performance from Sexton.

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,500

Russell Westbrook is doubtful to play, meaning Beverley likely becomes the lead guard for LA Wednesday. He’s been out of sorts so far with his new team but the chance to be a true point guard could do well for him. Back him to deliver a decent outing against the Nuggets.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers, $4,600

With Myles Turner listed as questionable and Daniel Theis ruled out, Jackson should be in line for more minutes Wednesday. The promising big man is averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game so far and has a favorable matchup against Chicago’s suspect interior defense.