Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Toronto Raptors Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s first round series in the playoffs, which the 76ers won 4-2. Philadelphia is coming off its first win of the season while Toronto bounced back to defeat the Heat after losing to them over the weekend.

The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -1.5

Philadelphia has been off to a rough start this season but has the edge against Toronto on the perimeter and in the paint. The 76ers should be able to take this game and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 212

The Raptors are 27th in the league in points per game, and the 76ers are 24th. Both teams have been solid defensively but the offense just hasn’t clicked yet. The under is the safer play for this matchup.