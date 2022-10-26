Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bucks on Wednesday

This is the marquee matchup of Wednesday’s NBA slate with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Milwaukee Bucks in a clash of Eastern conference heavyweights. This is a rematch of the East semifinals in 2020-21, which went seven games. The Nets have a new look since then, with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving back on the court. The Bucks will once again be without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton for this contest.

The Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231.

Nets vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3.5

Brooklyn hasn’t been great against some of the better teams in the league to start this season but this is a good matchup for the Nets. Kevin Durant and Irving should have favorable looks offensively, and Ben Simmons is capable of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee hasn’t faced an opponent capable of exploiting Middleton’s absence until now. The Nets might not win but they’ll keep this game close.

Over/Under: Under 231

In four games last season, two went over and one was a push. However, this Nets team no longer has James Harden. The Bucks are without Middleton. With some high-profile scoring not available, the under is the better play on a high total.