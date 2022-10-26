Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers are hitting the road to play the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. This is the second game of ESPN’s doubleheader with tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets are listed as 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total checks in at 229.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5.5

The Nuggets have the second-best effective field goal percentage (57.7%) this season. The Lakers are dead last in that category, holding a 45.2% effective field goal rate. The sample size is small, and those numbers should regress to the mean throughout this season.

That could begin in Wednesday’s matchup. The Lakers won’t be stone cold forever and this is an interesting bounce-back spot against a Denver squad that ranks 29th in defensive efficiency.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

In the previous paragraph, we mentioned that the Lakers have a clear path to offensive production in this game. Both teams rank top ten in pace as well, meaning we’ll have more possessions with a pair of suspect defenses on the court. That’s a recipe for going over 229.5 total points.

Every Denver game has gone over 229 total points this season, and we could see another high-scoring contest Wednesday night.