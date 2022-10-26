Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Miami Heat will travel across the country to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Blazers have impressed early in the season with a 4-0 record while the Heat will attempt to improve their disappointing 1-3 start to the campaign.

Miami checks in as a 2.5-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 220.5.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Blazers have looked sharp while improving to 4-0 on the season. However, Miami is the more desperate team in this situation and it feels like the Heat have something to prove after starting the season 1-3. Fortunately, they have the pieces in place to slow down Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who has been red-hot up to this point.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Miami could control this game with its solid defense. The Heat ranked second overall in defensive efficiency last season, and that’s the expectation for 2022-23.

As mentioned earlier, Miami should play with earnestness at both ends of the court in this game. If the Heat have their way, this will be a somewhat low-scoring battle. Both of these teams play at a below-average pace, which supports betting under 220.5 total points.