Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat will travel across the country to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Blazers have impressed early in the season with a 4-0 record while the Heat will attempt to improve their disappointing 1-3 start to the campaign.

Miami checks in as a 2.5-point road favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 220.5.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Blazers have looked sharp while improving to 4-0 on the season. However, Miami is the more desperate team in this situation and it feels like the Heat have something to prove after starting the season 1-3. Fortunately, they have the pieces in place to slow down Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who has been red-hot up to this point.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Miami could control this game with its solid defense. The Heat ranked second overall in defensive efficiency last season, and that’s the expectation for 2022-23.

As mentioned earlier, Miami should play with earnestness at both ends of the court in this game. If the Heat have their way, this will be a somewhat low-scoring battle. Both of these teams play at a below-average pace, which supports betting under 220.5 total points.

