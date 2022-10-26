Going over regular-season series, history of Phillies vs. Astros ahead of 2022 World Series

The 2022 World Series contains two teams — the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros — that are very familiar with one another. Strangely enough, these teams met for a three-game series in Houston over the final three days of the regular season. Here is a breakdown of what happened in those games as well as the all-time history between these squads.

Phillies vs. Astros history

2022 regular season

Oct. 3: Phillies 3, Astros 0

Philadelphia’s lone win in this series was a memorable one. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning, and the Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in a decade with this win.

Oct. 4: Astros 10, Phillies 0

Houston got to Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez for six runs over the first two innings. He served up home runs to Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker and Martin Maldonado. Astros pitchers tossed eight no-hit innings. Starter Justin Verlander struck out 10 batters over five frames.

Oct. 5: Astros 3, Phillies 2

Catcher Christian Vazquez’s solo homer in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Houston won this regular-season finale. Astros left-hander Framber Valdez threw five scoreless innings and struck out 10.

Record all-time and in MLB postseason

The Phillies hold a 297-283 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups. Philadelphia won its first 17 games versus Houston’s expansion franchise in 1962, then known as the Colt .45s. The Phillies have won five of nine games between these two teams since Houston moved to the American League in 2013.

This year’s World Series will mark the second time the Phillies and Astros have met in the postseason. They matched up in the 1980 NLCS, a five-game classic that featured four extra-inning games. The Phillies won the final two games of the series, including a winner-take-all Game 5 in Houston, 8-7, in 10 innings.