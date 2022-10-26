Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Champions League Matchday 5 sees a rematch between Bayern Munich and Barcelona as the latter not only look for redemption from their last meeting but also hope to avoid elimination, which may be imminent for the Spanish giants. Robert Lewandowski will try to get on the score sheet this time around after Bayern got a 2-0 win in the first Group C meeting back in September.

Wednesday’s match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Camp Nou in Barcelona with a livestream available on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Barca are the slight favorite to win as the home side, priced at +130 on the moneyline while the German side come in at +190. A draw is set at +285 ahead of the contest.

Bayern Munich v. Barcelona

Date: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: +190

Draw: +285

Barcelona: +130

Moneyline pick: Draw +285

Barcelona are on the brink of elimination from the Champions League and it has nothing to do with the result of Wednesday’s match against Bayern Munich. They currently sit in third place in Group C, three points behind Inter Milan, who got a win and a draw against Barca in their two meetings in October. Inter will take on the winless Viktoria Plzen at 12:45 p.m. ET, and a win for the Serie A side will result in elimination for Barcelona, regardless of the result against Bayern Munich.

If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen, which is honestly more of a when than an if, the absolute best Barcelona could do is end up tied on points with the Italian club. Since Inter Milan hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, they’ll automatically finish ahead of Barcelona, securing at least a second-place finish.

Still, there’s a job to do, and regardless of knockout implications, they’ll have a good shot at getting a decent result against Bayern at their home ground. Lewandowski was unable to get on the score sheet against his old side in their last meeting, so he’ll be looking to get at least one past their tough defense this time around. Bayern have won all four of their Champions League matches so far this year and have won their last four straight across all competitions as they’re in fantastic form as of late.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 11 contests at Camp Nou, so expect them to put up a good fight against the German side at home, even if it’s only for pride. Take the two sides to play to a draw.

