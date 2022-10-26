Week 8 standard tight end fantasy football rankings

Week 8 presents one of the toughest bye weeks to manage for tight ends. With the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs both on bye, you will be without Travis Kelce and Gerald Everett this week. With some players banged up and some heavy hitters missing in action, you may have to get creative. Here is how we are approaching the tight end position for Week 8 standard fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Dalton Schultz tweaked his PCL injury last week but isn’t expected to be sidelined from it. David Njoku is dealing with an ankle injury and wasn't able to return in last week’s game. Daniel Bellinger looked like a steal for the New York Giants but is out indefinitely after suffering a bad eye injury and getting surgery.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their bye week and will take on the Arizona Cardinals. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even though Smith could be behind both Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for targets, he should still play a role in the offensive attack for Minnesota and is worth a stream.

Mike Gesicki lacks consistency for the Miami Dolphins. This caps his weekly upside, but he at least has a good matchup this week. The Detroit Lions' defense is giving up the fifth most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even though he doesn’t have a good matchup, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has a decent enough floor that he can be started in your lineup if you are in a pinch.

Week 8 fantasy football standard tight end rankings