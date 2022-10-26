Week 8 kicker fantasy football rankings

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get us started on Thursday, October 27. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be off this week, so you will need to make adjustments if you were banking on Harrison Butker or Dustin Hopkins. Here is how we are approaching the kicker position for your Week 8 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Barring anything coming up in practice, the kicker position is one of the healthier ones in fantasy football.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

Trying to predict kickers to stream is often a tough thing. It would be best if you had them on an offense that can get them in field goal range but that will consistently come up short of finding the endzone. Cade York has nearly disappeared since his huge game-winning field goal in Week 1. He and the Cleveland Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup. The Bengals are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, so he should be streamed this week.

The Seattle Seahawks will be at home against the New York Giants on Sunday. Jason Myers has a good chance for a good week and is a solid streamer, with the Giants giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers. Chris Boswell may be a surprise to list, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are bad and struggle to move the ball. They have to face the Philadelphia Eagles this week and their tough defense. Even though it isn’t a great matchup on paper if the Steelers are going to score points this week, I expect them to come in threes giving Boswell upside.

Week 8 fantasy football K rankings