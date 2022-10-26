Week 8 standard wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Week 7 saw a ton of injuries to wide receivers, so make sure to keep an eye on injury reports as we head into Week 8. This week gets started with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye this week, so you will need replacements for Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week. Here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position for your week 8 fantasy football standard lineups.

Injury news to monitor

While he is on bye this week, Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury and wasn’t able to return to the game. It could be a serious injury, so it may not be a bad idea to go ahead and pick up someone like DeAndre Carter a week early.

Other injuries to monitor this week include DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Allen Lazard, Russell Gage, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins. Each of these players has some sort of injury that could linger into their practice participation this week and could see them ruled out, so you definitely need other options available just in case.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

The Houston Texans' offense has been pretty bad this year outside of running back Dameon Pierce. The trade deadline is looming, but at the time of this writing, Brandin Cooks is still on the Texans. He faces a Tennessee Titans defense that is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Throw him in your lineup this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders are seeing a career year from running back Josh Jacobs, but don't overlook their pass catchers. Sure, you know all about Davante Adams, but the New Orleans Saints defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts. This means that Hunter Renfrow should have a great chance to return to the fantasy relevance he held down last season. With the matchup, he is worth a stream this week.

With the injury to Lazard, the rookie Romeo Doubs should be in line for an increased target share and should bring dividends to your lineup.

Week 8 fantasy football standard wide receiver rankings