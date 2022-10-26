Week 8 standard running back fantasy football rankings

Week 8 of the NFL season will get underway when the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this week’s Thursday Night Football. Over the last week, we have seen Christian McCaffrey and James Robinson traded to new teams and are interested to see how they fare in their new roles. With the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on bye this week, you may need to look for more depth with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Austin Ekeler unavailable for your lineups. Here is how we are approaching the running back position in standard fantasy football lineups for Week 8.

Injury news to monitor

The running back position took some hits this week as Breece Hall tore his ACL and is done for the year. Chuba Hubbard also left his game with an injury, but it was reported that he could have returned if needed. Mike Boone for the Denver Broncos was added to IR with an ankle injury, so Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray remain the running backs to have in that offense.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

When it comes to streaming matchups, you are hopeful for a combination of both workload and favorable matchup. Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys should fit the bill well this week. The Chicago Bears' defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard is a good play this week

While he has lost the starting role to Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds has a great matchup this week. The Detroit Lions are giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Mostert should be in line for a big day, but I think we see a rebound from Edmonds as well. He has RB3/flex appeal for me and should be worth a stream.

Week 8 fantasy football standard running back rankings