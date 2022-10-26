Week 8 standard flex fantasy football rankings

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. While you may often overlook the flex position in your lineup, this week, you will need to look for some depth to utilize it. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are on bye, which takes out some of the heavy hitters we are used to seeing in our weekly lineups. Here is how we are approaching the flex position in our Week 8 fantasy football lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Breece Hall tore his ACL and is done for the year. The New York Jets acquired former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson to replace him, but it remains to be seen if he or Michael Carter will get the usage.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was benched/injured, so Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 8. We have no idea what this means for guys like Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce or even Parris Campbell and will get our first glimpse this week.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out of last week’s game with a concussion so keep an eye on his progress through the protocols this week. DK Metcalf, Russell Gage, Allen Lazard and Nico Collins didn't return after injuries in their games.

Teams on bye

Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Streaming options for Week 8

The Miami Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Raheem Mostert will likely be in your lineup already, but this is a prime matchup for Chase Edmonds to also get some love. He was initially the starter but has been relegated to the backup role due to how well Mostert has played. The Lions are giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so I like Edmonds as a flex this week, especially in PPR formats.

The Houston Texans are playing the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South divisional game. While the Houston offense continues to sputter out of the gate, their wide receivers at least have a good matchup this week. Throw Brandin Cooks in your flex spot this week as the Titans' defense is giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.

Week 8 fantasy football standard flex rankings