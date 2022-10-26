How to watch the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship via live online stream

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will bring an up-and-coming slate of golfers (and John Daly) to the rainy Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton Parish, Bermuda this weekend. The tournament will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 30 with a cut after Friday’s play. Thursday and Friday will tee off at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Last year’s winner, Lucas Herbert, won’t be returning to the field, so it’s anybody’s game. The current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook is American golfer Denny McCarthy, with +1400 odds to win it.

How to watch

To watch the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

11:48 a.m. ET: Tyler Duncan, Seamus Power, Nick Taylor

11:59 a.m. ET: Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski

Friday Featured Groups

11:48 a.m ET: Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

11:59 a.m ET: Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1:30-4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1:30-4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1:30-4:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4