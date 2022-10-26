Who won last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be held at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda on Thursday, October 27 and run through Sunday, October 30. Since it’s a full field, there will be a cut after Friday play ends.

The tournament will be available to watch on NBC and the Golf Channel, and to stream on NBC Sports Live and PGA TOUR Live through ESPN+.

Last year’s winner was Australian golfer Lucas Herbert in the only PGA TOUR win of his career. He finished at -15, and the runners-up, Danny Lee and Patrick Reed, finished at -14. None of the top three finishers will be returning to Bermuda this year.

Instead, the betting favorites are some less recognizable names. Denny McCarthy has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the weekend, set at +1400, with Thomas Detry behind him at +1800 and Adrian Meronk at +2000. None of the three have ever been a PGA TOUR champion.