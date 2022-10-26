Odds to win World Series MVP for Phillies

If the Philadelphia Phillies want to upset the Houston Astros in the World Series, they will need big contributions from a number of players. Prior to Game 1 on Friday, let’s take a look at the series MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for 14 Phillies.

Phillies World Series MVP odds

No surprise to see Bryce Harper (+650) firmly atop this list; he’s Philadelphia best player, one of the best in the entire game and is totally locked in at the plate. Through 11 playoff games this month, Harper owns an absurd .419/.444./.907 slash line with 11 extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

Although it’s not yet official, Aaron Nola (+1600) will probably start Game 1, which gives him a good chance of pitching twice and really putting his stamp on this Fall Classic. However, he gave up six runs in 4.2 innings in his last start. Zack Wheeler (+1700), who has limited hitters to a .118 average this postseason, looks like a better value if you are set on picking a Phillies pitcher to win MVP. By the way, when the Phillies last won the World Series, it was starting pitcher Cole Hamels who took home this hardware.

Here is the full list of MVP odds for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper +650

Kyle Schwarber +1300

Aaron Nola +1600

Zack Wheeler +1700

Rhys Hoskins +1800

JT Realmuto +1900

Nick Castellanos +4000

Alec Bohm +4000

Jean Segura +5500

Ranger Suarez +9000

Zach Eflin +10000

Noah Syndergaard +10000

Brandon Marsh +10000

Bryson Stott +10000