How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on October 26

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

We’re now less than a month away from the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19 and we already have our main event for the show. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite will be a busy one as the company sets the table for the ppv in Newark, NJ.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of last week’s show. The match ended by referee stoppage due to Page suffering a concussion and as a result, Page is not scheduled to appear in his home state of Virginia tonight.

After the match, MJF teased cashing in his title match chip before stating that he’ll cash it in against Moxley at Full Gear. Before Mox gets to this main event ppv match, he must first defend the title against Penta El Zero M tonight.

We’ll get a No. 1 contender’s match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on tonight’s show as Swerve in Our Glory battles FTR. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are trying to get the tag belts back from the Acclaimed while FTR is trying to add to their already stacked collection of tag team gold from around the world.

Also on the show, the seemingly never ending feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club continues with a pair of matches. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action while Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Sammy Guevara. We’ll also get Riho going head-to-head with Jamie Hayter.