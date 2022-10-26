Teams and seeding for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

LIV Golf’s Match Play Championship will take place this weekend at the Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

Unlike the first seven events of LIV’s inaugural season, the championship will not have an individual winner. Instead, the 12 teams of four that have been competing in a loose team format throughout the season will participate in two days of single-elimination match play, and the four teams remaining on Sunday will play for the lowest overall team score.

The match play will involve two one-on-one matches and one foursomes (alternating shots) match between teams. Throughout the year, the four-man teams have been collecting points based on their finishes at LIV’s regular season events. These points were used to determine the seeding for the Match Play Championship.

The top four seeds, or the four teams who have collected the most points throughout the season, will get a bye on Friday. The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 8 will be allowed to select their opponents in descending order for the first day, and the teams seeded No. 1 through No. 4 will select their opponents from the remaining teams for Day 2.

The current favorite to win the championship is the No. 1-seeded 4 Aces, who won four of the seven regular season events. Their odds to win are set at +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The seeds for the Match Play Championship are as follows: