Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 5

We’re through five matches in the Champions League group stage and while some groups may be sorted out, there’s still a lot of intrigue heading into the final set of games next week.
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 5. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.
Group A
Napoli, 5-0-0, 15 points
Liverpool, 4-0-1, 12 points
Ajax, 1-0-4, 3 points
Rangers, 0-0-5, 0 points
Group B
Club Brugge, 3-1-1, 10 points
Porto, 3-0-2, 9 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points
Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-3, 3 points
Group C
Bayern Munich, 5-0-0, 15 points
Inter Milan, 3-1-1, 10 points
Barcelona, 1-1-3, 4 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-5, 0 points
Group D
Tottenham, 2-2-1, 8 points
Sporting CP, 2-1-2, 7 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-1-2, 7 points
Marseille, 2-0-3, 6 points
Group E
Chelsea, 3-1-1, 10 points
AC Milan, 2-1-2, 7 points
RB Salzburg, 1-3-1, 6 points
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-3, 4 points
Group F
Real Madrid, 3-1-1, 10 points
RB Leipzig, 3-0-2, 9 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-3-1, 7 points
Celtic, 0-2-3, 2 points
Group G
Manchester City, 3-2-0, 11 points
Borussia Dortmund, 2-2-1, 8 points
Sevilla, 1-2-2, 5 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-2-3, 2 points
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, 3-2-0, 11 points
Benfica, 3-2-0, 11 points
Juventus, 1-1-3, 3 points
Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-4, 3 points