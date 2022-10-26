Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 5

We’re through five matches in the Champions League group stage and while some groups may be sorted out, there’s still a lot of intrigue heading into the final set of games next week.

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 5. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Group A

Napoli, 5-0-0, 15 points

Liverpool, 4-0-1, 12 points

Ajax, 1-0-4, 3 points

Rangers, 0-0-5, 0 points

Group B

Club Brugge, 3-1-1, 10 points

Porto, 3-0-2, 9 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points

Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group C

Bayern Munich, 5-0-0, 15 points

Inter Milan, 3-1-1, 10 points

Barcelona, 1-1-3, 4 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-5, 0 points

Group D

Tottenham, 2-2-1, 8 points

Sporting CP, 2-1-2, 7 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-1-2, 7 points

Marseille, 2-0-3, 6 points

Group E

Chelsea, 3-1-1, 10 points

AC Milan, 2-1-2, 7 points

RB Salzburg, 1-3-1, 6 points

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-3, 4 points

Group F

Real Madrid, 3-1-1, 10 points

RB Leipzig, 3-0-2, 9 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-3-1, 7 points

Celtic, 0-2-3, 2 points

Group G

Manchester City, 3-2-0, 11 points

Borussia Dortmund, 2-2-1, 8 points

Sevilla, 1-2-2, 5 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-2-3, 2 points

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, 3-2-0, 11 points

Benfica, 3-2-0, 11 points

Juventus, 1-1-3, 3 points

Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-4, 3 points